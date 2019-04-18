Teal ribbons focus on sexual assault

April is sexual assault awareness month, reads a sign tied to a tree in front of the Rappahannock County Courthouse. “This teal ribbon is tied here as a visual effort to bring public awareness to sexual assault” and to remind that “community services are available to those affected by sexual assault.” Every 98 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, according to SAFE, which provides services to abused families in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Fauquier counties.