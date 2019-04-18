Washington column for April 18

Easter Sunday services, traditions, egg hunts, and the bunny

The Easter holiday is upon us. Amissville United Methodist Church members have already placed their well-known silhouettes along U.S. 211 in Amissville to illustrate the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. I always enjoy seeing these reminders along the roadside.

An Easter gathering is something that almost every family looks forward to, a time for family and friends to enjoy each others’ company. Most families will get up early and get all dressed up for Easter Sunday services, and the children will be so excited about their special new clothes for the family lunch or dinner that follows. The Easter gathering is to celebrate their special bonds as well as the resurrection of Christ.

Children with their Easter baskets are a tradition that has been passed down for many years. Small children will bring their baskets for a special Easter egg hunt — and there’s just such an Easter egg hunt at the Washington fire hall this Saturday morning, April 20 (see below). Most children want to find the prettiest eggs — and they usually want to find more eggs than the other children to fill up their baskets.

Sunday services

Several churches in Rappahannock County will hold sunrise services or special Easter worship services on Easter Sunday.

Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes you to join them on Easter Sunday at Greenwood Farm, original home of Gid Brown, and watch the sunrise during the communion service. Service begins at 6:15 a.m. Afterwards join them for coffee and hot cross buns in the barn. Follow red signs on the roads, from Rt. 211, between Washington and Sperryville, turn onto Gid Brown Hollow Road (VA 622). Go 1.3 miles, left on Greenwood Lane. 43 Greenwood Lane. For further info: 540-675-3716.

Washington Baptist Church will have its standard Easter morning worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. While Easter Sunday is always “special,” theirs will be a traditional service of worship and praise honoring our Lord’s Resurrection, with hymns, anthems, sermon and music appropriate for the celebration of the most glorious Sunday of the church year.

Amissville United Methodist Church will have Sunrise Services on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on the grounds of the church, located at 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville. Breakfast will follow in the fellowship hall, served by the Amissville United Methodist Men. Sunday School will begin at 9 a.m. and Easter morning worship service will be at 10 a.m. For further info: 540-937-4978.

Flint Hill United Methodist Church located at 651 Zachary Taylor Hwy. will have its Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m., with breakfast to follow at Flint Hill Fire Hall. There will be no 8:45 a.m. service.

UUBRidge (Unitarian Universalists of the Blue Ridge) is having its Easter service starting at 10:30 a.m. at Hearthstone School, 11576 Lee Hwy. Sperryville. “Season of Hope,” with Rev. Russ Savage. This year’s confluence of Easter and Passover lifts up the message of hope in both these great religious traditions. It s hope after all that sustains us in dark times as well as good ones.

Shiloh Baptist Church will be having Sunrise Service at the church starting at 6:30 a.m. with Rev. Herbert Johnson from the Promise Land Baptist Church, Washington, the guest preacher. Following sunrise service at 7:30 a.m., breakfast will be served. No 11 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.

Forest Grove Baptist Church is having its annual Easter breakfast at the old Forest Grove School on Easter morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Classic country breakfast with biscuits, eggs, sausage, pancakes, plus more.

St. Peter Catholic Church: The Easter Sunday schedule will be the regular Masses. Please note that these are the only Masses and services offered during Easter.

Remembering

Easter is a time to rejoice, be thankful, be assured that all is forgiven so life extends beyond the soil of earth — Byron Pulsifer

Easter is a tradition for some families to observe the holiday as a time to remember their ancestors. Some families will visit the cemetery to put beautiful Easter flowers on the grave of their loved ones.

Cloudy skies or the coolness did not put a damper on the Racer’s family this past Sunday. The family met at the Washington Masonic Cemetery then went to the cemetery in Gid Brown Hollow and put flowers on the graves of the dear loved ones. Lunch followed at Graves Mountain lodge.

Bunny and egg hunt

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue holds its all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet — with special guest the Easter Bunny — from 7 to 11a.m. this Saturday at the fire hall. All proceeds help fund daily operations. Hop on over and enjoy a full menu for $10 (ages 10 and younger eat free). Mom’s be sure to bring your camera, the Easter Bunny will be available for you to capture those last minute photo memories before the big day. After breakfast, WVFR will host its annual egg hunt. Each child will receive a prize for participating. For more information, call 540-675-3615.

After breakfast, moms can hop out to CFC Farm and Home Center, Washington, for the Livestock Club bake sale and raffle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Happy Easter to everyone.