Expiration clause

The recent letter to the editor recommending cell towers come with an “expiration date” was a very good one.

When I spent my first night in Rappahannock County in August, 1970, I couldn’t have imaged cell phones and cell towers. Now they are everywhere.

My sense of history indicates that cell phones will be antique-shop items in another fifty years.

It’s only fair to the community that when these towers are no longer useful, those who profited from them be required to take them down.

Terry Alford

Annandale