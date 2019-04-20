Political civility anyone?

We should talk of many things, but we don’t. This is particularly true of substantive issues for the county or the country, and the reason is usually that we cling to ideologies and manage to alienate others.

Fortunately, the skills needed to carry on meaningful conversations are teachable. On Tuesday, April 23, Meg Heubeck, Director of Educational Outreach at the UVA Center for Politics will present a workshop on “Political Civility: Talking to people who disagree with you.”

This is not about issues or politics. It’s about the skills needed to talk about these things. The workshop is free, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rappahannock Library.

Perhaps afterwards, we can talk.

Robert Burney MD

Sperryville