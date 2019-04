Mr. Nash, I agree with your comments regarding the over building on the western side of Little Jenkins Mountain [“McMansion monstrosities,” April 11]. The land has been stripped and multiple huge houses have been built. The natural beauty of the area has been lost, my ancestors are crying.

BOS must enforce our zoning code to put a stop to this. Do we want to look like Apple Mountain in Linden?

Carolyn Butler

Sperryville