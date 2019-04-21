Soap Box Derby rollout

By Staff/Contributed April 21, 2019 Photos 0
Courtesy photo

Amissville resident Joy Foscato positions herself in the Rose Hill Veterinary Practice sponsored Super Stock derby car, which she will drive in the upcoming Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby scheduled for June 15 (behind Joy are Copper Fox Antiques and Rappahannock Lunch Bunch cars, driven by sisters Katie and Sarah Johnson of Woodville).

Courtesy photo

Joy is sister of Jeremiah Foscato, shown here working with his father, Dylan, making necessary adjustments to his Super Stock derby car sponsored by the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah was 2018 derby champion and competed in the World Championship in Akron, Ohio. If families have youngsters interested in participating as derby drivers please contact Thom Pellikaan, Rappahannock County derby representative, at 540-987-8447.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5438 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.