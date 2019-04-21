Soap Box Derby rollout

Amissville resident Joy Foscato positions herself in the Rose Hill Veterinary Practice sponsored Super Stock derby car, which she will drive in the upcoming Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby scheduled for June 15 (behind Joy are Copper Fox Antiques and Rappahannock Lunch Bunch cars, driven by sisters Katie and Sarah Johnson of Woodville).

Joy is sister of Jeremiah Foscato, shown here working with his father, Dylan, making necessary adjustments to his Super Stock derby car sponsored by the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah was 2018 derby champion and competed in the World Championship in Akron, Ohio. If families have youngsters interested in participating as derby drivers please contact Thom Pellikaan, Rappahannock County derby representative, at 540-987-8447.