Courthouse Row for April 25

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 12-17

Jackson

Walter R. Sheads and Donna K. Sheads, husband and wife to Natalie Ann Litwinowicz, 2.03 acres, $260,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-40E

Lyle A. Alexander and Melinda D. Alexander, husband and wife, to AlanKramer Mayberry and Stephenie Anne Mayberry, husband and wife, 25.095 acres, $760,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-25

Hampton

Betty J. Settle to George Lee and Marlina Lee, husband and wife, 2.000 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 20-10C

Town of Washington to George E. Eatman, trustee, parcel 1, 0.0136, acres, parcel 2, 0.0339 acres, parcel 3, 0.0484 acres, $7,000.00, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 20A-1-141

Wakefield

Cook Realty, LLC, to Nathan Wayne Lake and Kira Lake, husband and wife, and Garland W. Lake, Jr., and Bobbie J. Lake, husband and wife, lot 28, block 3, section E, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, $179,900, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-3-28

There no building permits files for this week.