Meet Wesley, your new best friend

My name’s Wesley and I’m a young American foxhound. I got lost and was traveling a gravel road when a really nice lady picked me up, got me warm, and then got me to RAWL. They call me a “mush” here. I guess that means “really nice guy.” I’m 1-2 years old and weigh 70 pounds, and am well-behaved, medium energy, and fine with other dogs and cats. I’d like you to know that hounds make excellent pets. We love the home life, are mostly easy to house train, and are funny, emotional and loyal. Come visit me and see for yourself.

There were no dogs adopted this week. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.

