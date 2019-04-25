The Rapp for April 25

Fourth Estate Friday

Meet with the Rappahannock News staff to discuss the news that shapes our community!

We will gather at the Country Cafe on Main Street in Washington at 9 a.m. this Friday, April 26. The monthly gathering is called Fourth Estate Friday, usually held on the fourth Friday of every month.

We look forward to greeting everybody and pouring your coffee.

SperryFest2019

SperryFest 2019 is upon us — Saturday, April 27 — promising a lively street fair on Sperryville’s historic Main Street coinciding with the annual “Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River.”

SperryFest brings local and regional artisans, food vendors, musical acts, as well as family and kids’ activities to Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rappahannock County wineries, breweries and cideries will host a tasting venue.

This year’s race features 1000 yellow rubber ducks and will commence at 2 p.m. from the Main Street bridge next to Happy Camper Equipment Co., finishing at Headmaster’s Pub off Water Street.

Raffle tickets remain available from local Sperryville businesses for $10/each. Prizes will be announced at the finish line. Funds raised by SperryFest will support community beautification efforts, traffic calming and pedestrian safety, and family-friendly community activities, such as Sperryville Halloween and future SperryFests.

Main Street will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Event parking will be available at Headmaster’s Pub and on Woodward Rd. Signs will direct attendees to various locations, which are an easy walking distance to Main Street.

Waterpenny plants

The forever popular annual Rappahannock Spring Plant Sale at Waterpenny Farm is this Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Now in its 18th year, the county tradition offers locally grown plants from some of the areas more experienced growers. Plan to stop by the sale before planting gardens and learn about local plants. And enjoy some musical talents while there!

Waterpenny Farm is located in Sperryville just off Route 211 at 53 Waterpenny Lane.

Oyster festival

DuCard Vineyards “Spring Oyster Festival” returns this Saturday, April 27, in the shadow of Old Rag Mountain.

“It’s an ‘R’ month after all, so we’re hosting our Oyster Festival from noon to 6 p.m.,” the winery quips.

Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch will provide fresh oysters from the Northern Neck: raw on the half shell, steamed, grilled, and with toppings. Rappahannock River crab cakes will also be offered, along with other food options. Throw in music on the patio by Kat and the Travelers and beautiful mountain views and you’ve got it made.

Oh, and there will be DuCard wine, perfect for pairing with the oysters and crab meat.

Ocean rocks Rapp

The Ocean Orchestra will bring soaring vocals and fiery bagpipe and fiddle tunes to their own American take on Celtic folk-rock— this Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Little Washington Theatre.

Fairport Convention’s Simon Nicol says they “get right inside the spirit of the folk music of the British Isles,” and Steeleye Span’s Maddy Prior calls their songwriting “stunning.” Ocean has long followed their own American-Celtic vision, strutting like Motown and jangling like the Byrds, blending folk and pop with global beats and bagpipes.

With their fresh takes on traditional songs and award-winning originals by Jennifer Cutting, Ocean has won over 25 Washington Area Music Awards, a #3 spot on the national Folk DJ Charts, and a triumphant appearance on NPR’s “Mountain Stage.”

Reserved seating: $25 Adults; $10 under 18. Visit info@littlewashingtontheatre.com or call 540-675-1253.

Gallery 3 opens

Gallery 3, Sperryville’s newest fine art gallery, has officially opened its doors to the community with three working studios and gallery showing the works by printmaker/painter Kate Anderson, abstract watercolorist Marilyn Armor, and watercolor realist Mary Allen.

Please join the artists for a reception on Saturday, May 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. to celebrate Gallery 3’s move to the neighborhood — behind Cottage Curator and next to Headmaster’s Pub.

Refreshments will be served.

Solar harvest

The Solarize Piedmont campaign returns to Rappahannock County starting today through June 14.

Run by with The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC), Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP), the Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) and the Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC), the campaign provides an affordable and convenient way for homeowners to go solar. The current spring campaign also offers a streamlined process and discounted pricing.

Solarize Piedmont offers free solar satellite assessments and connects residents with trusted, vetted contractors, according to PEC. It’s also more affordable. Overall, the cost of home solar has dropped more than 70 percent since 2010. Prices have come down 25 percent from 2014 to 2017.

Be advised 2019 is the last year for the full 30 percent federal tax credit. After this year, the credit decreases each year, phasing out completely in 2021.

Contact LEAP directly at info@leap-va.org, and mention Solarize Piedmont to get scheduled for the check-up. Ryan Van Patten is Solar Manager of the Local Energy Alliance Program — ryan@leap-va.org or phone 703-517-7251.