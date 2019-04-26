Easter sunrise doesn’t disappoint

By John McCaslin

Christian faithful attending Easter Sunday sunrise services in Rappahannock County actually witnessed a sunrise for a change, including here at Greenwood Farm in Gid Brown Hollow, where Trinity Episcopal Church Rector Rev. H. Miller Hunter leads worshipers in prayer.

As part of its Holy Week schedule, Trinity on Good Friday held a Way of the Cross procession along the streets of Washington. “Sunny skies outside and beautiful lilies inside adorning the altar added to the festive homily of Christ risen,” observed St. Peter Catholic Church parishioner Bill Jarrett, past Grand Knight of the local council of the Knights of Columbus.

“Fr. [Kevin] Beres celebrated a beautiful 8:30 a.m. overflowing Easter Mass, even with folding chairs for folks and kids back in the hallway with the ushers.” At Willis Chapel United Methodist Church in Huntly, Easter morning ushered in “a beautiful, uplifting service that inspired hope and love,” said longtime parishioner Judi Burke, who has had five generations of her family attend Easter services in the historic chapel.