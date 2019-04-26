Quite the Yeaster!

“We can’t wait to do it again,” announced Jennings Carney of Pen Druid Brewing as a spectacular Yeaster festival drew to a close Saturday, “and hope that with each event we can bring together farmers, producers and consumers of real agriculture in the most literal sense of the word.”

Which was certainly accomplished for this third annual spring festival along River Lane in Sperryville. Seen here, the crew of Sunnyside Farms roasts succulent Bean Hollow Grassfed lambs, just a sampling of the local food and beverage offerings enjoyed by a thousand-plus festival-goers.

