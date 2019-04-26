Sweeping the Thornton

“The rain kind of cleaned out the river for us!” organizer Kerry Sutten announced to the army of 75 volunteers banding together under emerging sunshine Saturday morning for the second annual Thornton River Clean-up in Sperryville.

Still, there was much to accomplish. Invasive trees, plants and vines growing along the rushing river— flagged beforehand by three Old Rag Master Naturalists — were waiting to be removed or trimmed back. And there was plenty of litter to pick up along Route 211. Seen here, Sutten of Before & After fame briefs helpers including Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry (right). The county provided some of the tools and work gloves for the project, while VDOT and Friends of the Rappahannock donated their efforts to the worthwhile project.