Washington column for April 25

I hope that everyone had a nice Easter Sunday. The day was gorgeous. One could not have asked for a more beautiful day.

For about 30 years, it’s been the tradition that Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue organizes and hosts an Easter egg hunt, free of charge, for all county children. And so it was again this year!

At 11 a.m., the horn sounded and about 120 kids, armed with baskets, rushed out into the field to hunt for brightly colored plastic eggs filled with candy. That same morning an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet was served, which was a huge success.

The Easter Bunny was a big draw and many people took pictures of their children with the bunny. Guess who the big bunny was? Sorry I can’t tell!

The Easter Bunny even left a basket at the newspaper office with goodies in it. Thanks Easter Bunny!

Rappahannock’s loss

“Sadly missed along life’s way, quietly remembered every day . . . No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you’re always there.” Author unknown.

My deepest sympathy to the family of Mary Wood Bailey, who passed away on Good Friday. I’ve known Mary for many years. Her mom was the owner of Sunnyside Farm in Washington for years. My dad was the manager; we lived on the farm for many years. I have to say I spent most of my childhood days on that farm. I loved every minute of it.

I cannot find the words to describe her. She was always willing to serve others. Her family and her church was her pride and joy. A proud mother indeed.

I would often run into her at Baldwin’s store and we would chat about how the county has changed so much since we were teenagers.

Said Rev. Phil Bailey: “I was saddened to hear about the passing of Mary Bailey this past Good Friday. But, then I thought, what better day for Mary to die on. As our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ emptied Himself for us all we now celebrate the life of a beautiful soul who gave of herself tirelessly as well. I was Mary’s pastor at Washington Baptist Church for seventeen years and in that time we shared many experiences together. She loved being Chairperson of the Kitchen and Hospitality Committee and serving as a Deacon and working in Vacation Bible School. If there was anyone in need Mary would go out of her way to help them. She found great happiness by driving the school bus and caring for the young people of our county. My fondest memories of Mary are the times we played a comedy duo titled ‘Ma and Brother’ in our Church Variety Show. She not only made the audience laugh, she made me do the same. My prayers go out to her family and friends during this time of separation. She was light on our dark days and a joy on our sad ones. We will miss her but rejoice that she is now in Heaven with Almighty God and resting from her labors and waiting on us to join her.”

Words from Gary and Wendy Aichele: “A life-long member and deacon of Washington Baptist Church, Mary could often be found in the kitchen helping with church breakfasts and suppers, and rarely if ever missed a work day at church. She was a wonderful and committed woman, whose broad grin, generous spirit, and warm welcome greeted friends and strangers alike. A faithful servant of her faith, Mary was a dear friend to many, and she will be deeply missed. Her family — especially her daughters and grandchildren — are in our thoughts and prayers.”

A Celebration of Life will be on May 19 at 2 p.m. at the Washington Baptist Church.

Youth Drama Club

The Washington Baptist Church Youth Drama Club performed an adaption of “The Guest” for the final night of the Community Lenten Series. The theme for the series was “The Least of These” from Matthew 25.

The Drama Club will perform their final play of the school year on Sunday, May 5, at 5 p.m. at the Washington Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. It is a free Dinner Theater called “The Good Veronican” by Nigel Camac, adapted by Jan McKinney. Imagine Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Romeo & Juliet interrupted by the Good Samaritan!

Space is limited, so please reserve seats by emailing jan@dkmckinney.com or by contacting the church office at 540-675-3336.

Enjoy the beautiful weather we are having this week.