Doer’s Profile: Noel Laing

Noel Laing

President, Rappahannock Food Pantry; former Senior Warden and long-time vestry member of Trinity Church; Headwaters mentor, Senior Center, Book Barn and 4-H volunteer; retired veterinarian, third generation resident of Amissville.

The Spark: “I’ve been very fortunate in my life and career. I just felt it was my turn to give back to my community.”

Proudest Achievement: “I think being able to help young people and the elderly stands out. These two groups are often the most in need and it gives me great satisfaction to help make their lives a little easier, a little better, and a little more comfortable.”

Biggest Challenge: “Getting other people involved in volunteer activities. There a lot of good people in the county, but it is a real challenge to get them to commit to volunteering on specific days and times. As our population ages, someone is going to have to pick up the slack. Hopefully that will come with new people moving into the county.”

Why It Matters: “I feel compelled to assist people in need, particularly for those that find themselves in difficult circumstances. By offering a helping hand, I am hopeful that they will eventually be able to overcome whatever obstacles they face and find happiness and purpose in their lives.”

Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: “I love to watch the fall colors come down from the tops of the mountains to the valleys and the spring green go from the valleys up to the tops of the mountains. I never get tired of watching that.”

— Bob Hurley