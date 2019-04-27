Entire class of Rappahannock nurse aide students immediately land jobs

By Holly Jenkins

Special to the Rappahannock News

Rappahannock County High School Nurse Aide (NA) students completed their final day of clinicals at Heritage Hall Front Royal on April 12th. And not only did the ten students leave the facility with hands-on experience, they each had a job offer to work at the nursing facility.

This is the second year in which the high school’s nurse aide students have all received job offers upon completion of the program.

“As principal, it is gratifying to be able to offer an educational program to our students that not only gives them a valuable workplace credential but also gets them job offers upon graduation from the program!” Jimmy Swindler said this week.

“I am grateful for our school nurse, Brittnay Woolman, for her part in seeing this program through and also grateful for our partnership with Rapp U and their part in the success of this program.”

Swinder added, “With any luck, and with continued cooperation from our local community resources, the success of our NA program will be a precedent for similar programs to come in other career fields.”

This is just the second year that the year-long NA occupational preparation course has been offered by RCHS in collaboration with RappU. The course emphasizes the study of nursing occupations and the patient-nursing assistant relationships.

Students learn topics such as human growth and development, simple body structure and function, and medical terminology. Prior to working with patients, the students complete practical skills training in the lab at RappU. These activities include taking and recording vital signs, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, bathing, feeding, dressing, and transporting patients.

While completing clinicals at Heritage Hall, each student receives on-the-job instruction in the nursing home setting. At the conclusion of the program, students are eligible to sit for the state’s certification exam.

Woolman, as the NA teacher, was very pleased with the students’ accomplishments throughout the class:

“I am very proud of the nurse aide class. Whether they work in the medical field or not, they will all be great at whatever they choose to do.”