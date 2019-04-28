Applauds and supports Blake Collinson

In the March 21, 2019 issue of the Rappahannock News, a North Carolina fourth grade student, Blake Collinson, wrote asking readers to share any information about Virginia, as that is his school project.

What a great idea, I thought, putting pen to paper and writing a letter to accompany any news, historical facts, mementoes about our Rappahannock County. Hope some other readers will join me, sending a package to give this student knowledge about the treasures that are Rappahannock.

The fact that he asked for items to be sent by mail called to mind the happiness I feel when receiving actual mail instead of a fleeting email perhaps. For years, I’ve kept in touch with far flung friends with my Christmas letters, some tracking 40 year friendships with annual updates. Those same letters serve as research memories of events sometimes, fun to read as family histories, reminders of welcomed traditions shared.

My late husband, Jack, used to tuck a note into cards which sometimes turned into surprise meetings overseas in this ever shrinking world of ours. That’s why I applaud Blake Collinson’s effort to keep alive still what I fear is becoming a vanishing art.

His deadline is April 30. So, for any who want to participate, the address is: Blake Collinson; Mrs. Smith’s Class; Charlotte Middle School; 9502 Providence Road; Charlotte, NC 28277.

Sheila Gresinger

Washington