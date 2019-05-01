Food Pantry Day in Rappahannock County on Saturday, May 11, offers something special besides an elegant French dinner served in the spectacular setting of John and Tracie Jacquemin’s Castleton Lakes estate. Something special besides an Ooh La La Pet Parade that’s secretly the favorite part of the annual festivities for the food pantry’s director and ardent dog lover, Mimi Forbes.

This year, Food Pantry Day also launches the fund drive for a permanent home for the 10-year-old program dedicated to ensuring that no one goes hungry here.

“We’ve outgrown our current facility, our lease expires soon, and we want to be more centrally located.” said Noel Laing, president of the pantry’s board of directors. “So we’re beginning a capital campaign to raise money to buy land and build something specifically designed for our operations. “

From the beginning, the pantry has been a story of growing to fit a need that shows no signs of stopping . . . or slowing.

Due primarily to housing and transportation expenses, the county’s cost of living is from 42 to 50 percent higher than in other Virginia counties of similar size and population. Average household income falls well below the state median, and measured by income inequality, the county ranks 64th out of 3,804 counties and county equivalents in the nation. The poverty rate is 10 percent — 16 percent for children — the highest in Virginia’s northern piedmont. And 37 percent of Rappahannock’s children are “food insecure” by federal standards.

The same factors were at work a decade ago when Plant-A-Row-For-The-Hungry began. The program required a fruit and vegetable distribution point, and at the same time, Fauquier County’s Community Action was looking to start a pantry next door in Rappahannock. With that harmonic convergence, the opening came June 2, 2009, in about 400 square feet next door to the Washington School.

The first year, 60 families were served, and the next year, 100 families. In 2012, the pantry gained independence and its own non-profit status. The scope of operations broadened, with more customers, more volunteers, more participating grocery stores, the acquisition of a pantry van and the start of a backpack program that sends a weekend’s worth of healthy food home with elementary schoolers who need it.

When operations moved in August 2016 to 1,300 square feet in Sperryville, client families topped 200. Now, households shopping at the pantry number 253. That breaks down to 734 individuals — half of them children and seniors. The backpack program began in 2014 with 60-some backpacks. This April, 135 children went home with weekend meals.

“Over the 10 years, we’ve helped 500 to 600 families,” said Forbes. “They come when times are bad, they don’t come when times are better. They move into the county, they move on. They die. But the number of people who need help putting food on the table continues to climb. “

Only a small portion of the food distributed through the pantry comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture; it’s mostly non-perishable, and those items are available to qualifying shoppers only once a month. The bulk is donated by grocery stores, individuals and Rappahannock’s farms and orchards, or purchased by the pantry from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank at pennies on the dollar and from groceries at discounts.

Bushel baskets overflow with colors — red peppers, green spinach, orange carrots, russet potatoes, white cauliflower, yellow squash and purple eggplant. Shelves are stocked with non-perishables cans, boxes and bags of staples. A deli case offers cheeses, yogurt, lunchmeat, salads, wraps and sandwiches. Freezers are full of meats; refrigerators hold eggs, butter, milk and juice. One shelf section is bread; another (dubbed wall of temptation) is donuts, cakes, cookies and pastries.

Those intangibles can be as important as the tangibles, especially to the elderly who were born and raised in Rappahannock or someplace like it — rural, with limited career paths, jobs without retirement benefits and employment off the grid. The pantry gives them a hedge against hunger.

“And there are lots of us who are lonely,” said Sarah, a 72-year-old life-long resident who was a care-giver until her client died a year and a half ago. She has health issues of her own, which make it hard to even pursue a job, much less land one, so she hasn’t worked since.

“A whole lot of people would be a whole lot poorer if we didn’t have the pantry,” she concluded.

Tickets for the French Feast on Saturday, May 11, at Castleton Lakes are $100, available by calling the pantry at 540-987-5090, by visiting www.rappahannockpantry.org or by e-mailing mimi@rappahannockpantry.org. And don’t miss the start of the day’s celebration at the pantry in Sperryville, where the Ohh-La-La Pet Parade begins the festivities at 9:30 a.m.