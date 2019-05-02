Courthouse Row for May 2

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 18-26

Hampton

John Fisher to Kelsey J. Petercsak and Scott A. Petercsak, 5.7362 acres, $309,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-45B

Hawthorne

Demaris H. Miller and James C. Miller III, trustees of the Demaris H. Miller Trust to David E. Woodard, 1.8745 acres, $190,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 54-27A

Jackson

William M. Petty, Faye Annette Bowlin and Angela Frazier Albrecht to Amanda Leah Baker, 2.0030 acres, $249,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-4

Wakefield

Bank National Association trustee for the RMAC Trust, to Restoration Enterprises LLC, 0.9273 acre and 0.6828 acres, $90,650.00, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 1-14B

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Debra Fitzgerald, Sperryville, electric and HVAC to shed, $3,000

Lester Dalton, Amissville, generator, $7,000

Michael McCormick, Washington, solar array, $26,200

John Kiser, replace two service panels, $4,000

Paul H. Falkenbury, Huntly, addition, $500,000

Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Amissville, replace light fixture, $12,600

Tom Lyon, Huntly, generator, $8,500