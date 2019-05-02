Courthouse Row for May 2

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 18-26
Hampton
John Fisher to Kelsey J. Petercsak and Scott A. Petercsak, 5.7362 acres, $309,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-45B
Hawthorne
Demaris H. Miller and James C. Miller III, trustees of the Demaris H. Miller Trust to David E. Woodard, 1.8745 acres, $190,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 54-27A
Jackson
William M. Petty, Faye Annette Bowlin and Angela Frazier Albrecht to Amanda Leah Baker, 2.0030 acres, $249,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-4
Wakefield
Bank National Association trustee for the RMAC Trust, to Restoration Enterprises LLC, 0.9273 acre and 0.6828 acres, $90,650.00, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 1-14B
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Debra Fitzgerald, Sperryville, electric and HVAC to shed, $3,000
Lester Dalton, Amissville, generator, $7,000
Michael McCormick, Washington, solar array, $26,200
John Kiser, replace two service panels, $4,000
Paul H. Falkenbury, Huntly, addition, $500,000
Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Amissville, replace light fixture, $12,600
Tom Lyon, Huntly, generator, $8,500
