School news for May 2

‘Chicago’ a hit at Rappahannock High

Dramatic dance routines, powerful vocal performances, and “all that jazz” filled the Rappahannock County High School auditorium during the Drama Club’s performances of Chicago, High School Edition.

The five months and countless hours of learning and rehearsing lines, songs, and choreography resulted in two masterful performances on Saturday, April 27th and Sunday, April 28th.

The audience was in awe of the lively dance moves, intricate costume details, and talented performances from the cast and crew.

The play was directed by Russell Paulette and Assistant Director Michael Myers with musical direction by Jason Guira. Tanya Cox served as both choreographer and costume designer.

The cast was comprised of a talented ensemble of high school students: Evelyn Vandrey, Ninon Kirchman, Grace Raiford, Donavan Zook, Emily Preston, Jordyn Beard, Alexandria Hansen, Danielle Fryant, Savannah Hensley, Abby Mason, Casey Woodward, Celeste Breeden-Blankenship, Carlos Flores, Agustin Garcia, Paige Miller, Ryan Raiford, and Hailey Whorton.

Student crew members included Katelyn Compton, Nicholas Plaksin, Allison Wharton, Alicia Whorton, Amanda Puskar, Jordyn Beard, and Alexis Jenkins.

Senior Julian Cordero, Cheryl Jarvis, and Jason Guira served as the Pit Orchestra throughout the performances.

— Kathy Jenkins