Annual spring tradition

The 18th Annual Spring Plant Sale (read “tradition”), hosted by Waterpenny Farm in Sperryville this past Saturday, featured among vendors Blue Ridge Botanicals, Morningside Farm & Nursery, Hill House Farm & Nursery, Rappahannock Nature Camp, Rappahannock County High School Farm to Table Program, and Old Rag Naturalists.

The hundreds who flocked to the sale in support of local growers loaded up on culinary and medicinal herbs, Shiitake mushroom logs, flower and pollinator plants, fruiting shrubs, dwarf conifers and fig trees, Japanese maples, farm produce and plenty more.