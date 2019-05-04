Eric Kvarnes’ celebration of life

Dear friends and loved ones of Eric Kvarnes:

As many of you are already aware, Glassworks Gallery and Oldway Art Center lost our owner and master glassblower Eric Kvarnes this past July. He was a pillar of our local community, a teacher and friend to many, a talented artist, a hard worker, and a loving father and grandfather.

Thank you all for being a part of his life, and for letting him be a part of yours.

The family of Eric Harrall Kvarnes invites you to join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, May 18th, 2019. The celebration will be at Glassworks Gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will share light refreshments and loving words about Eric.

Jennifer Kvarnes

