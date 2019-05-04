Inaugural Sperryfest just plain ducky

“The sun was shining, people were smiling . . . an enormous success,” is how Kerry Sutten of Sperryville’s Before & After summed up the 1st Annual Sperryfest, which drew tremendous crowds Saturday to historic Main Street and the banks of the Thornton River, site of 2019’s Great Duck Race.

The fastest swimmer of 1000 otherwise identical yellow rubber ducks? Duck No. 133, its owner and trainer Kim Meyers, who for her impressive finish won a gift certificate to the Knit Wit Yarn Shop.

The Sperryfest organizing committee sends appreciation and thanks to residents of Main Street and Sperryville; sponsors Thorsen Construction, Zero Main, Cheri Woodard Realty, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, American Association for Retired Persons-Virginia Office, Rappahannock County Artisan Trail, Rappahannock Association for the Arts and Community, and Businesses of Rappahannock; the County of Rappahannock, Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, VDOT-Flatwood, Sperryville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads; and the many vendors, wineries, breweries and food providers.