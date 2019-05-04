Littering at the dump

Those that don’t separate their trash at the landfill are the equivalent of litterers. The highway litterer that indiscriminately throws bottles, cans, and other assorted trash on the verges is a cousin of the person that casually throws their recyclables in the general refuse bin. They can’t be bothered, they can’t spare the time from their busy, important schedules.

What could be more important than to make a gesture to show that one cares for the environment in general and specifically for the physical beauty of Rappahannock. When I’ve suggested to people that they can recycle in designated bins at Flatwood I’ve gotten responses like a belligerent “mind your own business,” well it is my business, it’s everybody’s business.

Mike Millan

Washington