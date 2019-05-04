Notice anything different?

We know that for many, reading your newspaper is a ritual. So, we know that this week’s paper upsets this ritual, at least a bit. But hopefully not for long.

This new, more compact format is borne from a desire to make a successful — thanks to you, our readers and advertisers — community news institution better suited to serve readers in a changing media landscape.

In a world of easily swiping on smartphones, having a longer form reading experience in a more convenient and attractive format seemed like a good thing to do, for several reasons…

– Navigating: A traditional complaint of “broadsheet” (our previous format) newspaper readers are “jumps” — multiple stories starting on the front page and continuing on pages inside the paper. Our new format minimizes this, and allows most stories to be presented on one or facing, easy-to-read pages.

– Reading: We’ve increased the size of the type used for stories and listings throughout the newspaper.

– Showcasing: The “What’s Happening” two-page display presents the county’s most comprehensive events listing in a friendlier format. Often, the center spread of the paper will allow us to feature an in-depth story and compelling photography. In this issue, we showcase the student winners of the first Foothills Forum RCPS Essay Contest.

The amount of space in each week’s issue is and will be the same as in the prior format.

As we make this evolution in print, the real-time Rappahannock News — rappnews.com and our Facebook page — is the county’s leading digital news site. We routinely break important stories online and invite you to “like” us on Facebook to keep up with the news.

Thanks for reading,

Dennis Brack

Publisher