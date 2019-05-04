The article in last week’s Rappahannock News was great, but it said that a Historical Highway Marker was going up at former Washington Rosenwald School.

It was known before integration as Washington Graded School. All African American schools built in the early 20’s were known as Graded Schools. There were four schools in Rappahannock: Flint Hill, Amissville, Scrabble and Washington.

I received a call from an alumni of the Washington School that asked if we could do something about putting on the marker the name that it was back in the day. Maybe could say something like Washington Graded School — A Rosenwald School.

Thank you so much.

Lillian Aylor

Sperryville

Editor’s note: This letter from Lillian Aylor has been forwarded by the Rappahannock News to Randy Jones of Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources, which is overseeing eight newly approved historical highway markers around the state, including the forthcoming Washington Graded School marker on Piedmont Avenue in Washington.