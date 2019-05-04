Webert goes to high school

By Staff/Contributed May 4, 2019 Photos, School/Education News 0
By Holly Jenkins

Virginia Delegate Michael J. Webert paid a visit to Rappahannock County High School last week, where he was greeted by principal Jimmy Swindler (left) and Dr. Shannon Grimsley, RCPS superintendent. Besides visiting classrooms, Webert had an opportunity to try out the glider desk in the “neuronasium,” observe the shop class building picnic tables, and view the assortment of student photographs and positive messages that promote community within the building.

