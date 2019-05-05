Grits makes a splash

By John McCaslin

When your grandfather is “Bogey” — the top finishing Samoyed in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show history — you understandably get to ride around in style. Meet “Grits,” 13-week-old grand puppy of Bogey, who took Sperryville by storm last Saturday.

Grits is one of a litter of six girls, known as the “PowerPuff Girls,” says owner Amy Mishey of Hume, who wheeled the playful puppy down to the banks of the Thornton River to watch her first-ever rubber duck race coinciding with “Sperryfest.”

