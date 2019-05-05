Standing beside the press

May 5, 2019

President Trump, who doesn’t hide his disdain for a free press, snubbed the White House Correspondents Association’s dinner Saturday night for the third straight year — this time instructing administration officials and aides to also stay home.

Photo by John McCaslin

Trump’s latest iron-fist directive, however, didn’t stop Rappahannock County Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman from attending the annual black-tie gala — the freshman lawmaker seen here moments after keynote speaker and historian Ron Chernow, author of the Alexander Hamilton biography that inspired the hit musical “Hamilton,” warned the crowd: “When you chip away at the press, you chip away at our democracy.”

— John McCaslin

Staff/Contributed
