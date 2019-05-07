Crossing the line

The driver of this large delivery truck belonging to Merchants Grocery Company told an emergency responder from VDOT that he liked to hug the white shoulder line while driving. Only this afternoon while heading east on Route 211 just before Burgers N Things in Sperryville he strayed a little too far, striking the guardrail and large green highway sign pointing to Washington, Front Royal and Culpeper. Virginia State Police and the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the accident. There were no injuries.