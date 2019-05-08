Courthouse Row for May 9

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 1-3

Hampton

Richard W. Katos to Sean P. Flanagan and Margaret M. Flanagan, husband and wife, 36.1207 acres, $550,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-49

Piedmont

Bobby Wilson Atkins and Julia Mae Atkins, husband and wife, to Linda A. Gray, 2 tracts, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 38-18L

Stonewall

Allein J. Reder and Jessica Butler Settle, known of record as Jessica B. Reder to Rocky Wayne Fowler , 6.7879 acres, $369,000, general warranty, tax map 41-13

Wakefield

Jacob Aaronson and Hadassah Aaronson, husband and wife, to Robert F. Hurley and Heather D. Wicke, husband and wife, 25.01 acres, $340,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-2-5

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Pahi Gotz, Huntly, electric service, $800

Lauren Settle, Castleton, dwelling, $165,000

Schoolhouse Properties Miller, Sperryville, solar panels, $50,000

Paul Brown, Amissville, inground pool, $90,000

Jerry Mills, Amissville, disconnect, $150

Jerry Martin, Washington, remodel, $86,000

James and Sarah Wildasin, Sperryville, deck, $2,500

Brian and Martha Donegan, Flint Hill, basement renovation, $20,000