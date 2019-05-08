Give Local Piedmont raises impressive $893,029

Hosted by Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, Tuesday’s 2019 Give Local Piedmont was one of the best ever, according to NPCF Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson, a Rappahannock County resident.

While all numbers are preliminary and subject to verification, Bowling-Wilson told this newspaper yesterday afternoon that $893,029 was raised during the region’s one-day, online giving event, which this year benefitted 177 participating non-profits in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison counties.

In addition, there were a record 5,867 individual donations this year, she said.

“The $893,029 is not the final number because we have all kinds of reports we have to funnel through and lots of moving parts,” Bowling-Wilson stressed.

Last year, $831,000 was raised, so this year’s higher total was indeed welcome news for NPCF and its beneficiaries. (Individual amounts raised by Rappahannock non-profits were not available at press time but will be updated at RappNews.com).

“We had more participants than ever — 177 — and lots of ten-dollar donations this year, which we actually love because it opens the door to philanthropy,” noted Bowling-Wilson. “We are thrilled a lot of folks gave ten dollars.”

Since the first Give Local Piedmont day in 2013, $3.8 million has been raised for local nonprofits. Much of that money was raised with $10, the minimum contribution.

NPCF serves Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, and Madison counties. Established in 2000, it joins over 800 other U.S. community foundations as one of the fastest growing sectors of American philanthropy.