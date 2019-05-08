Meet Gizmo, your new best friend!

My name is Gizmo and I weigh in at 11 pounds. I’m a Shih Tzu/Chihuahua Mix. I am not a children dog — period. However, I love most other dogs and especially love cats. I have an issue with being over-protective of my home but the RAWL staff are working with me on a daily basis to improve this. I am still a work in progress but I’ve begun to accept that strangers aren’t that bad. I’ll require a dog savvy owner with a sense of humor and a low-traffic home. If that’s you come visit. Ask for “Little Dude.”

This past week, two of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) is located at 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.