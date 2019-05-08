Rabid skunk bites person near Whiteoak Canyon

A skunk that bit an unidentified person near the Whiteoak Canyon Boundary parking lot last Saturday, May 4, has been confirmed as positive for rabies. The skunk was later found and removed from the Shenandoah National Park vicinity of Madison County.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) is notifying Rappahannock residents in case anyone — or any pets — may have had contact on or shortly before last Saturday with a skunk around Whiteoak Canyon. If so, immediately call 540-948-7042 or 540-948-5481.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system.