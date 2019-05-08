The Rapp for May 9

Prepare to stop

Three Rappahannock County highway projects to be on the lookout for today (Thursday) and Friday that will require motorists to slow down if not come to a dead stop.

On both days along Route 642 (Viewtown Road) there will be resurfacing operations between Route 640 (Forest Grove Road) and Route 611(Waterford Road). Alternating lane closures will occur from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday there will be alternating lane closures along Route 211 between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park to allow for brush removal.

And Friday only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., drivers will come upon alternating lane closures along Route 522 (Sperryville Pike), where bridge inspection will take place over Blackwater Creek between Route 626 (Scrabble Road) and Route 604 (Round Hill Road).

Hit the trail, Mom

It’s Second Saturday and Mother’s Day weekend all in one on the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail, where moms will be welcomed with open arms. Here’s what can be discovered on the Trail Saturday and in many cases Sunday:

Amissville

Gray Ghost Vineyards: Treat Mom to wine tastings, only $5, and live music 1-4 p.m. Picnics welcome.

Magnolia Vineyards & Winery: Live music 2-5 p.m.

Narmada Winery: Complimentary tastings and roses for Moms and live music 2-5 p.m. Discounts on MOM, a white wine that makes a great gift.

Flint Hill

Griffin Tavern: Mother’s Day brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old Rag Photography’s ​Ray Boc will be at Griffin showing his work in infrared from 1-4 p.m.

Sperryville

De’Danann Glassworks: Make a Stepping Stone for your garden or walkway in a workshop for all ages. 1-4:30 p.m. Fee: $38. Register at 540-987-8615.

Martin Woodard Art Studio: Pottery, Paintings and Photography. Juba Mountain Pottery on sale at 10 percent off, new paintings by Woodard, and Patricia Obregon displays Rappahannock photos. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Inn at Mt. Vernon Farm: Honor your mom or wife with a weekend getaway. Two or more nights 10 percent off. Gift certificates available!

Washington

Eastwoods Nursery: Plant a tree for Mom! Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hazel River Arts and Antiques: Nantucket lightship basket demo, workshop to make fused glass garden stakes, pottery class, tunes by jazz pianist Bill Harris, first anniversary art show and reception 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gadino Cellars: Three-pack special on Petit Verdot.

Gay Street Gallery: Three-artist exhibition, including Kevin Adams, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Middle Street Gallery: Features Joan Wiberg’s contemporary landscapes, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warmglass Designs: Workshop for ages 12 and up to make 3 fused glass garden stakes. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $50 fee. 571-278-3196.

Details at www.rappahannockcountyartisantrail.com

O’Meara honored

Aging Together, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving older adults and their caregivers, announces the recipients of the sixth annual “Five Over Fifty” awards for 2019 — one of whom is from Rappahannock County.

This year Aging Together will recognize Barney O’Meara of Rappahannock, who is known for his tireless volunteering throughout the county and “can-do” attitude.

Others recognized will be Cathy Zielinski of Culpeper, Jeff Flynn of Orange, Max Lacy of Madison, and Doug Larson of Fauquier. The celebration event will be held on Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m., at Culpeper Country Club.

The awards were established as a way to honor and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of local citizens, fifty years of age or older, who have given their time and talents to the community in exemplary ways.

For more information about the honorees, to be a sponsor of the Five Over Fifty event, or to purchase tickets, call Aging Together at 540-829-6405. Tickets can also be purchased at https://fiveoverfifty2019.eventbrite.com

Rappahannockradio.com

Rappahannockradio.com this week features an interview and sounds of Indie-folkish songwriter Maddi Mae, a hidden jewel in these quiet corners of Virginia.

Maddi’s sound, describes radio host Kiaya Abernathy, is one part dark, dissonant, and heavy and another part romantic, airy, and delicate.

Maddi is both performing artist and teacher. She instructs private in-home lessons for guitar, bass, ukulele, voice, songwriting, music theory, and performance. Full bio at MaddiMaeMusic.com, and be sure to tune into Rappahannockradio.com.

Mason to Lincoln

It’s been announced that Rappahannock County musical artist Ben Mason will have the honor of performing at the last-ever National Rolling Thunder Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, May 26, from noon until 4 p.m.

The mission of Rolling Thunder, when tens of thousands of bikers roll into the nation’s capital, has been to “educate, facilitate, and never forget by means of a demonstration for service members that were abandoned after the Vietnam War. The Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run has also evolved into a display of patriotism and respect for all who defend our country.”

Now, one of the nation’s most iconic displays of support for the military is drawing to a close, partly due to cost and communication issues with the Pentagon.