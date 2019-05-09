Many to thank for Historic Garden Week

The Garden Club of Warren County spotlighted the town of Washington on Saturday, April 27, as part of Historic Garden Week for the second time. The Garden Club of Warren County would like to express our appreciation to those who made Historic Garden Week in the town of Washington possible. We value our local advertisers and sponsors: George McIntyre and The Apple House, Union Bank, Haley Fine Art, Maddox Funeral Home, CBM Mortgage, CFC Farm & Home Center Rappahannock, Blake and Company Hair Salon and Day Spa, Bret Hrbek and Edward Jones Financial Advisor, and Joe McGreevy and McGreevy Insurance Agency.

We are particularly grateful for VDOT’s help in putting up and taking down signs on the highway, the Sheriff’s Department’s assistance on the day of the tour, and the many kind words on our behalf in the promotion of our tour by the Rappahannock News.

We would like to say a special word of thanks to Juliet Del Grosso, the administrative assistant for Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Reverend Miller Hunter, rector of Trinity, for their support and allowing us to use the church as our tour headquarters; also, Margaret Baumgardner, Susan Jones, and the volunteers of the Episcopal Church Women who generously provided refreshments, drinks, and assistance to the guests in town throughout the day in the church’s beautiful parish hall. Likewise, we would like to recognize the members of the Rappahannock County Garden Club, members of the Garden Club of Virginia from nearby communities, and others from our community who served as hostesses in the tour homes and with flower arrangements.

Special gratitude goes to Patrick O’Connell, owner of the Inn at Little Washington, for not only opening his perfectly manicured gardens, but welcoming our guests onto his properties with food trucks and vendors. The Inn’s team was invaluable, including Joneve Murphy, market manager; Mark Smith, The Inn’s gardener; and Keith Rowand of Laughing Duck Gardens and Cookery who held a bee presentation adjacent to the The Inn’s Garden of Eatin’.

We would especially like to acknowledge the home owners, Dee and Chuck Akre, Andrew Haskell, Ann and Brooke Miller, Deborah Winsor, Beth and Jimmie DeBergh who after hours of hard work in getting their homes and gardens in impeccable condition, graciously opened the doors of their homes to hundreds of tour guests visiting our community — also to Bill Fischer and Drew Mitchell for allowing guests to picnic around their beautiful pond at Avon Hall.

I and the ladies of the Garden Club of Warren County loved working with all of you. Thank you to everyone — homeowners, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and attendees — who helped make Historic Garden Week in the town of Washington a success.

Beth DeBergh

President and Tour Chairman, Garden Club of Warren County

Washington