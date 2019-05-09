School news for May 9

RCHS Senior Banquet filled with laughter and a few tears

The Senior Banquet for the Rappahannock County High School Class of 2019 was held this past Sunday, as seniors eagerly walked the red carpet to enter the Hollywood themed event. Dinner included chicken parmesan and salad prepared by the culinary students and Chef Streu.

Following desert from the candy/cupcake bar, the students opened their time capsules, which had been sealed away over the past five years. The seniors laughed while reading the letters that they had written to themselves when they had first started high school as 8th graders. There was a great deal of laughter, smiles, and a few tears throughout the memorable event.

The banquet concluded with a solo from Ms. Waddell and photo slideshow of the students prepared by Ms. Sanborn and Ms. Griffith. Thank you to the parents of the Class of 2019 for their hard work in designing and decorating an atmosphere filled with Hollywood glamour.

— Holly Jenkins

East to Eastern

During a ceremonial signing event held on May 3rd, Rappahannock County High School senior Sarah East committed to play volleyball for Eastern Mennonite University.

Sarah’s proud parents, family members, coach, teammates, and friends were in attendance to witness and celebrate this wonderful accomplishment.

Barnes to Bucknell

Sam Barnes of Washington, a senior at Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pa., has committed to continue his wrestling career at Bucknell University next year.

Barnes has a 117-53 career record and two National Prep Wrestling Championships appearances at Mercersburg and at Rappahannock County High School, where he attended for two years before enrolling at Mercersburg as an 11th-grade student. (Mercersburg is a boarding school with approximately 435 students in south-central Pennsylvania).

As a senior, the 6-foot-3-inch Barnes won Mercersburg’s Fred Kuhn Wrestling award as the team’s most outstanding wrestler, and has earned varsity letters in wrestling, baseball, cross country, and football during his Mercersburg career. Barnes was also an Academic-All Mid-Atlantic Prep League selection. His younger brother, Nick, is a ninth-grade student at Mercersburg.

Graduate profile

The State Of Virginia’s Profile of a Graduate mandate requires that students be “life ready” by the time they graduate from high school. In an effort to meet these requirements, the RCHS Life Skill Workshop Series was offered to ninth through 12th graders throughout the month of April, which is Career Awareness month.

Thanks to the Fagus foundation, and the generosity of members from our community, students were able to learn many different skills that they will use for the rest of their lives. These include workshops on sewing, self-defense, etiquette, cooking, financial management and banking, resume writing and interview skills, and yoga. More than 100 students voluntarily participated in one or more of these workshops.

The Life Skill Workshop Series was created in partnership between the Rappahannock County High School, and Rappahannock County 4H.

First lady commits

Rappahannock’s Commit to Be Fit Team had the great honor of meeting the First Lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam, during the recent Weight of the State Conference in Richmond. Northam, a former teacher, delivered the conference’s closing remarks that lead into the final plenary.

During her address, she stressed the importance of student wellness and access to healthy meals in schools. The 2019 Weight of the State Conference showcased innovative approaches to reducing childhood obesity and efforts to create healthy communities in the commonwealth.

Commit to Be Fit, along with FRESH — Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health — were invited to present their unique wellness promotion programs in Rappahannock and Fauquier counties.

During their session entitled “One Size Doesn’t Fit All – An Examination of Two Unique School Wellness Promotion Programs,” the two teams each shared their equally exciting yet unique programs to show that student wellness initiatives come in all shapes and sizes to best fit the needs of their schools and communities.

Both Commit to Be Fit and FRESH are funded by the generosity of the PATH Foundation.

Autism awareness

The Special Education Advisory Committee of Rappahannock County and Commit to Be Fit recently held a 1-mile walk as a concluding event to Autism Awareness Month. Participants gathered on the school track and completed four laps to show their support and promote understanding for individuals identified with Autism.

The colorful shirts and balloons represented the rainbow spectrum, with the various colors representing the variety of abilities and unique nature of each person with the ASD diagnosis.

The Special Education Advisory Committee and Commit to Be Fit would like to thank you everyone who joined us for the inaugural Autism Awareness Walk.