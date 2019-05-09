Washington column for May 9

National Prayer Day — for our county

I would like to start my column out by saying that last Thursday was the National Day of Prayer. People from all over the country gather to pray from noon to 12:30 p.m. I hope that everyone took the time out from their busy schedules to remember our county — and county officers in prayers.

I believe our county seat is in trouble today, probably more than I’ve seen in my lifetime. We are contending with issues that are causing the very foundation of our little county to crumble, with people running our leaders under the bus. Although I don’t live in the county seat, I work in the town, and I can see and hear what is being said about the things going on. Let’s keep in mind that no problem is too big for our county to handle. We need to pull together as a community and county and uphold the county officers for their decisions they make.

Working in a newspaper over the years, I have learned that we cannot please everyone. This goes for our county as well. There will be some who will not like the decisions that are made, and some will. But for those decisions that some don’t agree on they need to suck it up and go on their way.

It can be tempting to believe that our county has reached a point of no return. I for one think it can get back on its course. No problem is too great for us as a county to handle. Always remember our town and county officers in prayers every day, not just on National Prayer Day.

Forgotten patriots

The American Revolution, as Charles Jameson writes, held many ironies for African-Americans and Native Americans. Since the majority of the former were enslaved the notions of liberty and the pursuit of happiness expressed in the Declaration of Independence were unimaginable enigmas. Likewise, American Indians were under intense pressure as settlers increasingly encroached on their lands and traditional ways of life. It is thus perhaps surprising to learn that at least 6,600 of these two groups not only took part in the fight for American independence, many participated on both the British and Colonial sides.

Charles Jameson, an African-American and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, will talk about these nearly forgotten patriots who contributed much to the formation of this country. Join the Rappahannock Historical Society on Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at the Washington Town Hall for a glimpse into history.

Contact the Rappahannock Historical Society with questions at 540-675-1163 or rapphistsoc@comcast.net.

Birthday wishes

Mother’s Day

This Sunday, May 12, is Mother’s Day, and although we celebrate it only once a year we don’t need a special day to show our gratitude to our mothers. In 2019, let us all make sure that we take time from the hustle and bustle of our lives to thank the women who gave us life. Here is something I would like to share that comes from the lyricist Howard Johnson: To salute our mothers and everything they accomplish on a daily basis for our families and community,

“M” is for the million things she gave me;

“O” means only that she’s growing old;

“T” is for the tears she shed to save me;

“H” is for her heart of purest gold;

“E” is for her eyes, with love-light shining;

“R” means right, and right she’ll always be.

Put them all together, they spell “Mother,” a word that means the world to me.

Remember how wonderful your mom was to you? Wouldn’t this be an excellent time to say, “I love you, Mom,” with a flower and goodies?

Baskets for sale

I noticed last week that Rappahannock Farmers Co-op has annuals and perennials and beautiful hanging baskets for sale, as well as vegetables of all kinds. Moms looking for flowers to plant in your flower gardens, the Co-op is the place to buy them. Remember to shop local.

Spring Sale

R. H. Ballard shop is having their Annual Spring Sale of 20 percent off on all designs of French tablecloths, napkins, runners, placemats and towels. And all jewelry is 15 percent off through Mother’s Day. They have several new Mother’s Day card designs, too. Stop by and check them out.

For all of you moms, Happy Mother’s Day!