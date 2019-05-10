AARP-Virginia — plain and simple

By Staff/Contributed May 10, 2019 Letters to the Editor 0

AARP-Virginia was proud to be among the diverse and energetic group of sponsors for “SperryFest.” Congratulations to the creative and hard-working group of planners who made the day such a rousing success.

A quick point of clarification: in its recognition of sponsors, RappNews incorrectly listed us as “The American Association of Retired Persons, Virginia office.” The association’s name was legally changed to AARP in 1999.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people (of all ages) to choose how they live as they age. With over 1000 members in Rappahannock County, AARP is actively working with a variety of organizations in the county to address wide-ranging social issues and concerns including housing and livability, hunger, social isolation, wellness and health security, financial stability, and personal fulfillment.

Keep your eye on the “What’s Happening” column in RappNews for the announcement of our summer “Sip and Socialize” event at Quievremont!

David Albee
Special Projects Senior Advisor
Office of the Chief Executive Officer, AARP
Washington, D.C.

Editor’s note: The writer’s home is in Sperryville

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5487 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.