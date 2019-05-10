Greener than Ireland

Rain has fallen for all or part of the last six weekends in Rappahannock County, and more wet weather is in the forecast for this weekend. The silver lining with all this moisture is the myriad shades of green, as seen here surrounding Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville early Sunday evening just as the sun broke through the storm clouds.
