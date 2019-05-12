Gallery 3 opens with ribbon cutting

Gallery 3, Sperryville’s newest fine art gallery, has officially opened its doors. Businesses of Rappahannock (BOR) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce Gallery 3 and its artists Kate Anderson, Marilyn Armor and Mary Allen. Along with County Administrator Garrey Curry and Wakefield District Board of Supervisors’ candidate Debbie Donehey, BOR board members Theresa Wood and Melissa Schooler offered the artistic trio congratulations and success.