Gallery 3 opens with ribbon cutting

Gallery 3, Sperryville’s newest fine art gallery, has officially opened its doors. Businesses of Rappahannock (BOR) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce Gallery 3 and its artists Kate Anderson, Marilyn Armor and Mary Allen. Along with County Administrator Garrey Curry and Wakefield District Board of Supervisors’ candidate Debbie Donehey, BOR board members Theresa Wood and Melissa Schooler offered the artistic trio congratulations and success.
About Staff/Contributed 5488 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment