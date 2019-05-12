The 37 non-profits organizations in Rappahannock County that participated in last week’s Give Local Piedmont 2019 are certainly appreciative to its host Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, which has helped them raise an impressive unofficial sum of $222,428.

NPCF Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson, who resides here in Rappahannock, said $893,029 was raised during the region’s one-day online giving event that benefitted 177 participating non-profits in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison counties.

While the final numbers are still two or more weeks away, here’s what was raised by our Rappahannock County non-profits:

Kid Pan Alley: $36,333

Wakefield Country Day School: $25,554

Rappahannock Food Pantry: $20,152

RappCats: $14,142

Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad: $13,523

Rappahannock Animal Welfare League: $11,888

Child Care & Learning Center: $8,837

For the Cats’ Sake: $8,063

Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection: $7,219

Belle Meade Montessori School: $6,764

Rappahannock Benevolent Fund: $6,089

Rappahannock County High School Band Boosters: $5,889

The Shenandoah National Park Trust: $,5,665

Rapp at Home: $5,250

Front Royal Christian School:$4,504

Rapp Nature Camp: $4,082

Friends of the Rappahannock County Library: $3,671

Headwaters: $3,510

Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community: $3,502

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue: $3,340

Rappahannock Historical Society: $3,320

RappU: $2,816

Virginia Working Landscape: $2,646

Foothills Forum: $2,515

Hearthstone School: $2,069

Native Wildlife Rescue: $1,848

Rappahannock County Farm Tour: $1,626

Rappahannock County Garden Club: $1,591

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation: $1,347

RappFLOW: $1,195

Castleton Community Fire Company: $991

Rappahannock County Lions Club Foundation: $726

DOGS-East: $616

Living Sky Foundation: $403

Rappahannock County 4-H/Virginia Tech Foundation: $328

Rappahannock Citizens for Community Empowerment: $206

Rappahannock Culpeper Baseball: $137

“We still need to reconcile and finalize all credit card totals, then distribute the PATH $100k,” notes Dede McClure, community services manager for the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. “We also have $2,000 in prizes left to award and the deadline for entry for those prizes is May 17.”

NPCF serves Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, and Madison counties. Established in 2000, it joins over 800 other U.S. community foundations as one of the fastest growing sectors of American philanthropy.