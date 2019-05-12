The 37 non-profits organizations in Rappahannock County that participated in last week’s Give Local Piedmont 2019 are certainly appreciative to its host Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, which has helped them raise an impressive unofficial sum of $222,428.
NPCF Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson, who resides here in Rappahannock, said $893,029 was raised during the region’s one-day online giving event that benefitted 177 participating non-profits in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison counties.
While the final numbers are still two or more weeks away, here’s what was raised by our Rappahannock County non-profits:
Kid Pan Alley: $36,333
Wakefield Country Day School: $25,554
Rappahannock Food Pantry: $20,152
RappCats: $14,142
Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad: $13,523
Rappahannock Animal Welfare League: $11,888
Child Care & Learning Center: $8,837
For the Cats’ Sake: $8,063
Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection: $7,219
Belle Meade Montessori School: $6,764
Rappahannock Benevolent Fund: $6,089
Rappahannock County High School Band Boosters: $5,889
The Shenandoah National Park Trust: $,5,665
Rapp at Home: $5,250
Front Royal Christian School:$4,504
Rapp Nature Camp: $4,082
Friends of the Rappahannock County Library: $3,671
Headwaters: $3,510
Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community: $3,502
Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue: $3,340
Rappahannock Historical Society: $3,320
RappU: $2,816
Virginia Working Landscape: $2,646
Foothills Forum: $2,515
Hearthstone School: $2,069
Native Wildlife Rescue: $1,848
Rappahannock County Farm Tour: $1,626
Rappahannock County Garden Club: $1,591
Scrabble School Preservation Foundation: $1,347
RappFLOW: $1,195
Castleton Community Fire Company: $991
Rappahannock County Lions Club Foundation: $726
DOGS-East: $616
Living Sky Foundation: $403
Rappahannock County 4-H/Virginia Tech Foundation: $328
Rappahannock Citizens for Community Empowerment: $206
Rappahannock Culpeper Baseball: $137
“We still need to reconcile and finalize all credit card totals, then distribute the PATH $100k,” notes Dede McClure, community services manager for the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. “We also have $2,000 in prizes left to award and the deadline for entry for those prizes is May 17.”
NPCF serves Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, and Madison counties. Established in 2000, it joins over 800 other U.S. community foundations as one of the fastest growing sectors of American philanthropy.
