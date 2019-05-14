Bragg I court date set for Feb. 2020

Circuit Court Judge Jeffery W. Parker on May 13 scheduled a two-day bench trial for February 20 and 21, 2020 in the matter of Marian Bragg v Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors. Filed in 2016, the suit will finally be heard on the merits after having generated hundreds of pages of documents and clocked hours and hours of court and attorney time.

A U.S. government employee and llama farmer, Bragg’s petition charges the county’s Board of Supervisors violated the Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by going into closed sessions on several occasions — without public notice — to discuss the hiring of the County Attorney in 2016.

Bragg I is so-called to distinguish the suit from a second Bragg petition from Marian Bragg filed in October 2018. In Bragg II she again charged the BOS with violating FOIA during selection of the County Administrator. Bragg is represented in both actions by Rappahannock attorney David Konick.