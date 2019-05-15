Courthouse Row for May 16

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 4-8

Hampton

Richard H. Trotter to Dowling Real Estate LLC, 2 tracts, $425,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 28-2-E

Jackson

Douglas Ai Miyamoto to Anderson and Sons Builders, Inc, 10.06 acres, $126,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-43C

Piedmont

Robert T. Payne and Christine H. Payne, co-trustees of the Robert Payne Trust, and Robert T. Payne and Christine H. Payne, co-trustees of the Christine Payne Trust to Nina Jessica Gardner, 2.6310 acres, $437,000 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-18A

Rappahannock County

Therese F. Yourshaw, trustee under the Yourshaw family trust to John G. Leidenheimer and Troyanna Leidenheimer, 46.1557 acres, $253,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-76

Wakefield

Matthew T. Bailey, trustee as trustee of the Matthew T. Bailey Revocable Trust to James Edward Derdeyn and Susan Sweeny Fitzgerald, husband and wife, 25.0597 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 14-21K

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

John Stocks, Chester Gap, replace gas furnace, $14,000

Stephen Clemmer, Amissville, replace gas furnace, $3,850

Mike and Shana Keefe, Sperryville, renovation, $150,000

Lyn Stout and Malcom Brown, Castleton, inground pool, $34,901

Bryce and Lisa Petty, Woodville, deck, $5,000

Theresa L. Reinbold, Amissville, replace gas furnace, $10,000

Ray Soulliere, Amissville, reline chimney, $7,800

Shawn Hamrick, Huntly, addition for storage, $3,500