Down Memory Lane for May 16

March 28, 1974

Bomb threats Sunday night and early Monday morning kept several hundred Aileen Inc. employes away from their jobs at Flint Hill. Sheriff John Walker Jenkins and chief deputy Everett Estes checked the plant after being notified that an Aileen employee had received a call Sunday night, saying that a bomb had been placed in the plant. Another bomb threat call was received at 6 a.m. Monday at the plant, and again Jenkins and Estes went to check. Meanwhile, the company informed employees of the incidents and advised them to stay home until noon. As of this week, the sheriff’s office is still investigating. Company officials had no comment.

A large cache of stolen goods was recovered in Rappahannock County Tuesday, and six persons are being held for burglary and grand larceny in connection with the thefts. Three men were apprehended Sunday night when they were found taking tires from a vehicle on U.S. 522 by a passing motorist, Wayne Jenkins, who reported them to Deputy Ray Jackson. All three were charged with larceny. Further investigation by Sheriff Jenkins and deputies Everett Estes and Ronnie Hawkins discovered the stolen goods in a house near Woodville owned by William N. Lane.

Phil Irwin, president of the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection, was optimistic when he reported on the case the league is supporting against VEPCO. Irwin said he believes there is a strong possibility that the State Corporation Commission will agree with RLEP’s contention that the best way for a new powerline is to use existing corridors.

However, RLEP member Ed Harris, whose property would be affected by the new route, disagreed. “I’m convinced we’re losing and losing fast,” said Harris. The case against a proposed new powerline corridor now rests until May 1, when briefs are to be filed. The SCC is expected to issue an “interim decision.”

Jan. 20, 1983

Firemen battled flames at Blue Ridge Gun Shop in Amissville early Sunday morning, their efforts hampered by exploding ammunition and winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour. An Amissville fireman, struck in the face by a shell fragment, remains a patient at Fauquier Hospital. A second fireman was treated for smoke inhalation and released. Damage from the fire is estimated at $250,000 by gun shop proprietor Robert Bowers. Eight companies, including units from Fauquier and Culpeper counties, answered the 2:25 a.m. call. Amissville volunteers, the last to be released, left the scene Sunday night.

A Rappahannock artist was awarded special plaudits by the dance reviewer for the Washington Post in a review of the year’s dance highlights. Sally Nash, director of the county’s modern dance troupe, The Last Minute Wood Company, was singled out for “impressive creative contributions.” Last year, Nash and her dancers took an original dance-drama, “Seven Dreams and an Awakening,” to city audiences after a premier performance here in Rappahannock.

Oct. 28, 1992

Seniors Susan Payne and Kevin Jolliffe were elected Homecoming King and Queen and recognized during halftime activities at last Saturday’s soccer game. Other Homecoming attendants were seniors Neeley Barlett and Mike Brown, juniors Leah Marlett and J.C. Welch, sophomores Cindy Welch and Johnathan Maeyer, freshmen Keri Kerr and Willie Shyanks, and eighth graders Keirsten Kerr and Jon Digges. The Rappahannock club team lost the game, 2-1, to the Warrenton JCs.

Family, friends and employees at Williams Orchard near Flint Hill put the squeeze on bushels of various kinds of apples last week to produce gallons and gallons of tart apple cider juice for sale to thirsty customers. The fruit’s fate begins with picking, of course; then a trip to the Williams’ crusher, where the apples are mashed. The mash is pumped onto trays that are stacked on a press in racks. Karen Williams and Kathy Hudson directly load of apples onto a conveyor belt to the crusher. Tommy Williams pumps mash. Ed Marcey, Tracy Guidice and Grey Williams assist with cover. Marcey and Tommy Williams apply pressure. Twenty bushels release 60 gallons.

Mr. and Mrs. Albert Payne of Washington were honored on their 25th silver wedding anniversary with a party in their honor hosted by their children. There were approximately 70 guests present, including family and friends, at the Washington Fire Hall on Oct. 17 to celebrate the occasion. The Paynes were married Oct. 21, 1967 in Woodville by the Rev. B. Gale Titchenell.