Fire and rescue calls for May 16

Tuesday, May 7
10:17 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 4 and 9
2:01 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
5:58 p.m. — Dennis Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 1, 5 and 7
6:59 p.m. — Yancey Road, Woodville, general illness, companie, 7
8:17 p.m. — North Poes Road, Flint Hill, public service, companies, 3 and 4
Wednesday, May 8
3:42 p.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
10:56 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, abdominal pain, companies 1 and 7
Friday, May 10
8:19 a.m. — Resettlement Road, Huntly, unconscious person, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
2:39 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, fire alarm, companies 4 and 9
3:10 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, injury, company 9
7:41 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, unconscious person, company 1
7:57 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, chest pain, company 3
Saturday, May 11
10:09 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, abdominal pain, company 7
3:18 p.m. — Atkins Road, Sperryville, public service, company 7
8:03 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 4
Sunday, May 12
6:38 a.m. — Atkins Road, Sperryville, injury, company 7
10:51 a.m. — Hackleys Mill Road, Amissville, fire alarm, company 3
11:04 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1 and 4
11:43 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
6:02 p.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3
Tuesday, May 14
1:14 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3, 4 and 5
7:34 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3, 4 and *
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
Be the first to comment