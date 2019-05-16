School news for May 16

Panthers swing and run

20 Rapp graduates in LFCC Class of ’19

This past Saturday, Lord Fairfax Community College held its 48th commencement ceremony, with approximately 1,200 students making up the LFCC Class of 2019.

Graduate totals by location:

Rappahannock County – 20

Frederick County – 279

Fauquier County – 192

City of Winchester – 165

Shenandoah County – 151

Warren County – 121

Page County – 79

Clarke County – 49

Among the graduates are 372 Governor’s Scholars, high school students who have earned enough college credits through dual-enrollment courses to obtain either an associate degree or certificate in general education. This is a 28-percent increase over last year.

“This is such an exciting and rewarding time of year for faculty and our students,” LFCC President Kim Blosser said. “We are so proud of all their hard work. And, we are pleased to have increased the number of graduates this year by about 20 students.”

Lions scholarships

The Rappahannock Lions Club recently awarded seven $1000 scholarship grants to graduating Rappahannock High School seniors.

“Our scholarship program was started over twenty years ago and has grown from two $500 grants to seven $1000 grants,” said Larry Grove, the program’s coordinator. “Any graduating RHS senior may apply. Grants are based on a student’s academic record, community service and career interests in public service related professions such as teaching, police, fire, medicine and nonprofit organizations. Grants are given to those attending both two- and four-year colleges.”

This year’s grant recipients and college destinations are:

Megan Dodson, Christopher Newport University

Savannah Hensley, Belmont University

Mary Montgomery, Liberty University

Stacy Kimble, Lord Fairfax Community College

Courtney Dodson, Lord Fairfax Community College

Two-year college attendees are eligible to receive additional $1000 grants from the Lions.

Both Kines on Dean’s

The Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs, and two Amissville students made the grade.

Davin P. Kines, a sophomore, and Miller E. Kines, a junior majoring in information systems management, deserve congratulations. Students on the Dean’s List attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0.

Bridgewater College, a private liberal arts college founded in 1880, is located in the Central Shenandoah Valley.

ROTC award

Randolph-Macon Academy cadets were recognized for outstanding achievement within the Academy’s Air Force Junior ROTC Unit VA-091.

Cadet First Lieutenant Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston was awarded the Annual Daedalian Award, which is presented to a junior who demonstrates patriotism, love of country and service to the nation.

This award is sponsored by Flight #4, Virginia Order of Daedalians. Ben is a junior and the son of Melanie Kopjanski of Boston.

Music in the Parks

Congratulations to Wakefield Country Day School music teacher Sarah Solomon and her chorus students for their successful showing at Saturday’s Music in the Parks festival. The WCDS Middle School Choir, Class A, placed 2nd with a rating of Excellent.

Music in the Parks is a yearly festival held for student choral, orchestral, or band ensembles. Music groups perform before judges who rate the ensemble and offer suggestions to encourage musical growth. Following Saturday’s performances, the WCDS Choir and other participating troupes spent the day at Kings Dominion with an awards ceremony at the end of the day.

“For their first big event, this group of thirteen stepped up to the challenge and performed their hearts out,” Solomon said when congratulating her students.

Bowl in Chicago

Six players from the RCHS Scholastic Bowl team recently competed in the Small Schools National Competition Tournament held in Chicago. The Panthers team, coached by Dave Naser and Timothy Stockdale, and captained by junior Lauren Petty, took 17th place out of a field of 80 teams (top 25 percent) and placed 9th out of 46 teams from Very Small Schools (300 students or less).

The other players were seniors Bryce Jones and Serenity Cortez, junior Donavan Zook, and sophomores Alec Petty and Daniel Dalle Lucca.

Lauren Petty was ranked 44th best out of 436 players. Naser exulted over the outcome of the tournament, noting that with Lauren, her brother Alec Petty (ranked 92nd) and Daniel Dalle Lucca at 163rd, the team has a solid core of talent for next year. The full statistics for the tournament can be accessed at naqt.com.

“I’m extremely proud of all my fellow team members and hope we can pursue similar opportunities next year,” said Petty.

Coach Naser noted that the trip would not have been possible without school and community support. We especially want to thank the RCPS administration, the PTO, Headwaters, and the Rappahannock Lions Club, but there were many others who helped out.

He added: “It is with a note of sadness that we received news of Dr. Bob Chappel’s death on the day before the tournament. Dr. Bob has been attending our matches for years, and not just at home. He always was there for ‘It’s Academic’ and States and was a volunteer official at home matches. In addition after a tournament, he would always open his wallet and ask me to take the players out for a nice meal.”

— Dave Naser