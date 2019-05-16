Washington column for May 16

Amazing beginning …

What started out as a cloudy day with downpours ended with smiles that could reach miles. On Sunday, May 5, RappU provided an amazing beginning to Nurse’s Week (May 6-12), when they hosted their Open House where they held a pinning ceremony for its past students of the medical workforce training programs.

Students were honored for their completion of the Nursing Assistant, Medication Aide, Phlebotomy and Medical Assistant classes. This was a wonderful event for family and friends to see their loved ones honored and a great way to start off a week that has been set aside to not only honor these young ladies, but all of the nurses that work tirelessly to make each medical visit the best that it possibly can be.

Congratulations, Ladies!

Mother’s Day

With downpours on Sunday, I hoped that all the mothers still had a wonderful Mother’s Day and hopefully did not have to do any cooking. I really enjoyed the day off from cooking.

D.A.R.E. Day

It’s that time of year again. The Annual D.A.R.E. Day festivities will be held tomorrow (Friday, May 24) at Rappahannock County Elementary School from 9 to 3 p.m. This is a day of education and fun for the whole family.

There will be exhibitors from organizations such as local fire departments, law enforcement personnel from Rappahannock County. Come out and let’s have a day of fun. Let’s hope that the day will not be unrelentingly hot or raining for everyone.

Gid Brown homecoming

Mark your calendar for Homecoming Day at Gid Brown Bible Baptist Church, Washington, on Sunday, June 2, starting at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served after the morning service. Guest speaker will be Evangelist Tim Jenish from Culpeper. Special singing and nursery will be provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Milestones

Congratulations go out to Alvin and Pat Grigsby on their 40 years of marriage. They will celebrate their special day on Sunday, May 19. May you both have many more years to come.

James and Jean Shaw will celebrate their anniversary on Tuesday, May 21. May you both keep this alive and cherish one another for many, many more years to come. Happy anniversary!

Wedding anniversary wishes go out to Steven and Judy Alther of Washington. They will celebrate their special day on May 30

Birthday wishes go out to my grandson, Roman Slade Nicolas Clatterbuck, who will celebrate his birthday on Thursday, May 23. Also wishes go out to my grandson, John-Michael Fox, who will celebrate his special day on Saturday, May 25.

New exhibition

Gay Street Gallery’s new exhibition opens on Saturday, June 8. Beverages and refreshments will be served during the reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Paintings by Pam Pittinger, who keeps her studio in a 100-year-old barn in nearby Amissville, has lived and exhibited her work in galleries and museums literally around the world — from New York to Scotland to Thailand, and her experiences in these places have influenced her work, each in their own way. Pottery by Shawn Ireland, striking, “zoomorphic” candlesticks, vases, bowls and other vessels are made with food, flowers and candles in mind, but with a foundation in folk tradition. And new work by Kevin H. Adams, the gallery’s resident artist, unveils new paintings from Virginia and his travels.

Feel free to stop in at the gallery and take a look at these fine artists’ work. The show will run through Aug. 19.

Thought for the day

In life you will meet many people. All are significant. They deserve your attention and care, even if all you do is smile and say hello.

Have a wonderful week.