Annual mountain greeting

“Looky what’s popping in the mountains right now,” writes Jimmie DeBergh of Harris Hollow, referring of course to these beautiful Pink Lady’s Slippers. “Since first discovering them years ago, I now have seven that greet me around the 10th [of May] every year. They are very delicate, and I dasn’t (Huck Finn) try to transplant, as I fear losing them. I understand there are also Yellow Lady’s Slippers around, but I haven’t found them.”