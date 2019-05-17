Rappahannock runway

More than 50 Rappahannock ladies enjoyed a fabulous fashion show at Washington’s Quievremont Winery, courtesy of Charlotte’s Clothing Store of Culpeper. The models were all from the Ladies Lunch Bunch, a group in excess of 300 and growing — farmers, stay-at-home moms, shopkeepers, retirees, women of all backgrounds. Seen here, Debbie Massie shows off her stunning smile as well as a stunning outfit.