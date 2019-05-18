Thank you Lillian, Marilyn, et al.

Late last month, Lillian Freeman Aylor wrote to thank the Rappahannock News for its story surrounding a historical highway marker that will be erected this summer at the former Washington Rosenwald School for African Americans on Piedmont Avenue.

Although, as Lillian pointed out, “It was known before integration as ‘Washington Graded School.’

“All African American schools built in the early 20’s were known as Graded Schools,” Lillian wrote. “There were four schools in Rappahannock: Flint Hill, Amissville, Scrabble and Washington. I received a call from an alumni of the Washington School [Marilyn Porter Price] who asked if I could do something about putting on the marker the name that it was back in the day. Maybe it could say something like ‘Washington Graded School — A Rosenwald School’.”

Lillian, we should add, attended Washington Graded School from 1946 to 1952.

This newspaper forwarded Lillian’s information to Randall Jones of Virgnia’s Department of Historic Resources, who wrote back that he was copying the historian and manager of the Historical Highway Marker Program, Dr. Jennifer Loux.

Now, thanks to Lillian, Loux writes back from Richmond: “We will be happy to change the title of the marker to Washington Graded School. I will place the order for the marker tomorrow, and it should be delivered to VDOT toward the end of June.”

— John McCaslin